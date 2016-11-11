Mother talks about accused serial killer son’s alleged crimes

The mother of accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, 45, told an upstate television station that her son admitted the crimes to her earlier this week.
The first part of Reggie Tague’s interview with WSPA was broadcast Thursday night.
Three bodies were found on the 96 acres of land in Woodruff belonging to Tague’s son. The discoveries were made after the rescue of an Anderson woman on November 3, 2016, who was found chained up in a locked container on the property.
One of the bodies was identified as Charlie Carver who went missing last August at the same time as the rescued woman. The two other bodies were identified as Spartanburg couple Meagan Leigh McCraw Coxie and Johnny Joe Coxie.
Authorities said Kohlhepp also confessed to being responsible for the 2003 Superbike Motorsports quadruple homicide in Chesnee that left Scott Ponder, Brian Lucas, Beverly Guy and Chris Sherbert dead.
In the interview a sobbing Tague said she asked her son why he had done it. He told her they (the victims at Superbike Motorsports) embarrassed him and made him feel bad when he visited the shop to learn how to ride a motorcycle.
Kohlhepp told his mother, she said, that he killed Carver because “he had a smart mouth and he didn’t like it.”
