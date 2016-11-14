Wrecks on South Carolina roads kill 8 during weekend

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said there were eight road deaths reported during this past weekend.
Officials said seven of the deaths occurred on U.S. routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads and one occurred on an interstate.
In five of the deaths, officials said a seat belt was not used. Two people who died were wearing seat belts. One person who died was an unhelmeted motorcyclist.
As of Monday, 861 people have died on state highways, compared to 864 highway deaths during the same time period in 2015. Of the 557 motor-vehicle occupants who have died in 2016, 270 were not wearing seat belts.
According to DPS, 118 pedestrians have been killed compared to 107 during the same time period in 2015. So far 126 motorcyclists have been killed compared to 129 this time in 2015. Twenty-two bicyclists have died in 2016 compared to 15 this time last year.
Comments