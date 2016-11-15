Chester church claims fatal bus wreck carrying Rock Hill team was ‘unavoidable’

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University Pause

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

1:34 Deputies enlist businesses to fight drugs and other illegal activity

3:01 Will Muschamp previews Western Carolina, USC's Senior Day

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:02 Muschamp: Lattimore 'will continue to climb in the coaching profession'

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:02 700 feet of boardwalk + Hurricane Matthew = long day

3:53 Frank Martin reacts after South Carolina win over Louisiana Tech