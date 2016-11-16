Families of victims killed at Superbike plan to sue suspected serial killer

The families of some of the four people killed at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee 13 years ago are filing a lawsuit against accused killer Todd Kohlhepp.
Melissa Brackman — the widow of Scott Ponder, one of the Superbike victims — confirmed to the Herald-Journal Tuesday afternoon that she is among the family members planning to file a wrongful death suit against the Moore real estate agent who investigators say confessed to the quadruple homicide.
When someone dies due to the fault of another person or entity, the survivors may be able to bring a wrongful death suit. This kind of lawsuit seeks compensation for the survivors’ loss, including lost companionship, funeral expenses and lost wages from the deceased.
Scott Ponder, 30, built Superbike Motorsports from the ground up. He, along with his 52-year-old mother and part-time employee Beverly Guy, and employees Brian Lucas, 29, and Chris Sherbert, 26, were killed at the store Nov. 6, 2003.
“I’m not too sure of any details at this point,” Brackman said of the lawsuit.
Brackman said she and the Lucas family are being represented by attorney Doug Brannon, of Kennedy & Brannon Law Firm in Spartanburg.
Brannon did not return calls seeking comment Tuesday.
Spartanburg County associate probate judge Cassie Cooper said family members will have to go to probate court first to reopen the estates of the victims. The families would then appoint someone to represent the deceased victims in order to proceed with the lawsuit, she said.
Spartanburg County Clerk of Court Hope Blackley said nothing had been filed against Kohlhepp as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Kohlhepp, 45, was arrested by Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Nov. 3 after a missing Anderson woman was found alive and chained in a storage container on Kohlhepp’s 96-acre Woodruff property. On Nov. 5, investigators said Kohlhepp confessed to being responsible for the Superbike killings.
In addition to kidnapping, Kohlhepp has been charged with four counts of murder. He was denied bond during a hearing in magistrate court at the Spartanburg County jail Nov. 6.
The body of Charlie Carver, 32, the woman’s boyfriend, and the remains of Spartanburg couple Meagan Leigh McCraw Coxie, 25, and Johnny Joe Coxie, 29, were also found on Kohlhepp's property.
Kohlhepp had not been charged in those deaths as of Tuesday.
