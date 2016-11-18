South Carolina

November 18, 2016 10:30 PM

Police ID suspects in fatal Rock Hill hit-and-run, carjacking

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill Police have obtained warrants for two people in connection with a fatal hit-and-run and carjacking last weekend.

Gilverto Josue Corniel, 24, and Victoria Jaye Kistler, both of Charlotte, are wanted in connection to the Nov. 12 deadly crash involving a motorcycle, according to a police statement.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Russell Street, where police say a dark-colored Chrysler 300 on Russell Street ran a stop sign and struck a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the intersection.

Josh Moore, the 21-year-old motorcycle driver, was killed.

Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

Rock Hill police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill on Heckle Blvd. Police say a suspect ran a stop sign and hit a motorcycle, then fled and carjacked another car. The driver of the motorcycle has died.

The Chrysler continued up an embankment and crashed into an obstruction, authorities have said. The driver of the Chrysler then ran away and carjacked a Jeep a short time later. The Jeep was recovered this week in Charlotte.

Authorities are charging Corniel with leaving the scene of a wreck resulting in death, and a warrant for Kistler for obstruction of justice, according to Capt. Brent Allmon, a Rock Hill police spokesman. No details regarding Kistler’s involvement have been released.

Investigators are still trying to locate Corniel and Kistler, Allmon said.

Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala

Related content

South Carolina

Comments

Videos

Flying with the Packet and Gazette: Kite Day on Hilton Head

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos