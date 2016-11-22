Sumter man arrested after pit bulls found with ears cut off

After receiving a tip from an animal rescue, Sumter police arrested a man after three pit bulls were found with their ears cut off.
The Sumter Police Department’s Organized Crime and Vice Control Unit works with the Charleston-based Valiant Animal Rescue and Relief, according to a news release from the department
The rescue recently shared information with detectives after three pit bulls were found with their ears cut off.
Police arrested Jamie Shaw, 36, at his home on Benton Court in Sumter and charged him with three counts of ill treatment to animals.
Police found dog remains and one alive pit bull on Shaw’s property, the release stated. Police have not yet determined how the dogs died.
The dog that was rescued from the property was taken to Sumter county Animal Shelter.
Shaw was booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
VARR supports local, state and federal authorities in animal cruelty cases in the Carolinas, the release stated.
The group’s executive director, Michelle Reid, is a certified animal cruelty investigator with expertise in animal forensics and also works with veterinarians who volunteer their time.
Police and VARR continue to investigate this case.
Comments