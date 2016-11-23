She paints handles and switch covers. But this Fort Mill artist is all about animals.

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump Pause

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

1:03 3 ways to protect yourself from Zika

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

4:08 Frank Martin wraps a win over S.C. State

1:59 Henry McMaster nominates Donald Trump

2:58 Coach Dawn Staley on playing three consecutive games

5:12 Fork&Goal: Clemson Tigers + Carolina Gamecocks = Tigken