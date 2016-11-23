Bluffton greyhound could take top honors at National Dog Show

Gia, a 4-year-old Greyhound owned by Melanie Steele of Bluffton, won the hound group competition Saturday at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia.
The dog is now one of seven positioned to win Best in Show honors, according to a news release.
Gia, whose full name is GrandCru Giaconda, is no stranger to the spotlight. She has won dozens of awards, including Best of Breed for hounds at the famous Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2015.
Locals who can’t make the trip to Philadelphia can watch Gia compete at noon on Thursday on NBC, immediately following coverage of the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade, the release said.
You might also be interested in this video
Comments