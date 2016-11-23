Murder suspect may be traveling with local girl, Simpsonville police say

John Blauvelt, the estranged husband who’s sought by Simpsonville Police in connection with the stabbing death of his wife, likely did not cross into Mexico though he was last seen at a border checkpoint in Las Cruses, New Mexico, according to Simpsonville Police Investigator Keith Morecraft.
Blauvelt – a 5-foot-6, 185-pound 28-year-old with brown hair and brown eyes — was seen at the checkpoint at 7:52 p.m., Nov. 15, with a female passenger who's believed to be a 17-year-old who's been reported missing from Fountain Inn, according to Morecraft.
Blauvelt should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who’s seen him or his red 2000 GMC Yukon with South Carolina license-plate JKY 829 should contact local law enforcement immediately, or call 864-967-9535 or 23-CRIME.
On Tuesday, Simpsonville Police announced their search for Blauvelt, the estranged husband of Catherine Ann Blauvelt, after issuing a warrant for his arrest. His wife was found stabbed to death last month in the basement of an abandoned home on Southeast Main Street in Simpsonville.
Simpsonville Police also issued a warrant for Charles Sidney Scott Jr., who was in custody on unrelated charges at the Greenville County Detention Center at the time his warrant was served. Scott and John Blauvelt are accused of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to warrants.
Catherine Blauvelt, 22, last spoke to a family member around 3 p.m. on Oct. 24, while she was on her way home from her job at PetSmart on Woodruff Road. She was reported missing by her mother on Oct. 25, and she was discovered hours later by friends who checked the house where her body was found because they used to hang out there as children, according to Simpsonville Interim Police Chief Steve Moore.
The property has been vacant for more than 20 years and is difficult to access, Moore said. The house is surrounded by woods.
Catherine Blauvelt’s black 2011 Ford Fiesta was found miles away on White Horse Road, police said.
John Blauvelt has lived in Fountain Inn, Moore said.
Though he was seen with that female passenger at the border checkpoint last week, he likely did not leave the country, police say. The checkpoint is not a point of entry for the United States or Mexico. Blauvelt was traveling westward on Interstate 10 and may be in New Mexico, Arizona or California, according to Morecraft.
