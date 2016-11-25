Backstage jamming at S.C. Bluegrass Festival

To some avid bluegrass music lovers, the South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival is not just a chance to enjoy songs played by professional bands - they are here to jam with fellow bluegrass musicians backstage. "What's so much fun about jamming with people from other places? We all get to share the same experience and create something, something that doesn't last," said "Dr. Jambo" Gilbert Nelson, an attendee. "We can't put it in a book. It's a lot like fireworks. You look at a beautiful display of fireworks, and then, it's gone. But fear not, because another one is launching now. We're waiting for it to burst in the sky. It's like one song after another." Another attendee Dan Hinson said that even though he doesn't get to see some of the people he jams with during the year except for the festival, they are like a bluegrass family when they meet and play a song together.