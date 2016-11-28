Infant born day after Thanksgiving abandoned at Newberry hospital

A baby is in the custody of the S.C. Department of Social Services after it was safely and legally abandoned at a hospital in Newberry County, officials said.
Officials reported the infant, Baby Doe, was born Friday and was abandoned at Newberry County Memorial Hospital Saturday, according to a news release from DSS.
DSS officials believe the baby falls under the jurisdiction of Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.
According to the law, unharmed children 60 days old and younger can be legally abandoned at hospitals, hospital outpatient facilities, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, EMS stations or staffed houses of worship.
The baby is a black male that weighed 7 pounds and 7.1 ounces and was 19 inches at birth.
A permanency planning hearing will be held 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Newberry County Family Court, 1309 College St., Newberry.
Any person wishing to assert parental rights regarding the infant must do so at this hearing.
Comments