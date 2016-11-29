School board member from Van Wyck, Fort Mill woman charged with trafficking meth

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel Pause

0:44 Springmaid Pier battered by waves during Hurricane Matthew

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

2:11 Chenjerai Kumanyika, from world-famous rapper to Clemson educator

3:38 Representing one's self in death penalty case not a wise choice

2:02 Perry Orth passionate about what his USC legacy should be

10:13 South Carolina basketball Coach Frank Martin reflects on the death of Fidel Castro

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson

2:33 Cocky Graduates