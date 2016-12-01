Skeletal remains of missing teen found in Florence

The remains of a Florence teen missing since April 2008 were discovered in a vacant house at 509 N. Wilson St. in Florence on Nov. 18, according to the Florence County Coroner's Office.
The remains were identified as those of Lakendra S. Powers, who was 16 when she went missing, said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The remains were identified by forensics specialists at the Medical University of South Carolina through a comparison with dental records on file with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to von Lutcken.
She was last seen in the city of Florence.
The length of time she has been dead cannot be determined, but the manner and cause of death remain under investigation, according to the coroner.
"The Coroner’s Office and Police Department are asking for the community’s assistance with providing information that may be helpful to the investigation," the coroner wrote in a media advisory.
Anyone with information about the teen is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Comments