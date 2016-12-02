Woman who intentionally hit fire truck in Horry County denied bond, faces additional charges

A Charlotte, N.C., woman who police say intentionally rammed a fire truck faces additional charges in connection with the incident and was denied bond Friday morning in an Horry County court, according to jail records.
Sinksar Bahru Solomon, 58, drove her car into the front of a fire truck on Tuesday on S.C. 544 and Founders Drive. She was charged with reckless driving at the time, and now faces an additional charge of attempted murder, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and malicious injury, according to records at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Coastal Carolina University authorities were requesting police arrive as soon as possible because Solomon was becoming irate and combative, according to the report.
A CCU officer told police that a white Pontiac Sunfire struck an Horry County firetruck on Founders Drive. The driver then got out of the car and hit the CCU officer in the chest with her fist after he asked her for identification, the report states.
A witness told Conway police that Solomon was traveling down S.C. 544 toward Surfside Beach. Once she got to the intersection of Founders Drive and S.C. 544, she turned left and parked the vehicle in the same spot where police found the car when they arrived, a witness said.
She started speaking with a female firefighter and told the firefighter “I’m sick of police harassing me,” according to the report. He said the firefighter then replied “I’m a firefighter, ma’am.”
The woman then got back into her vehicle, put it in reverse, and stopped in the middle of the intersection, the report states.
Firefighters then exited the truck and the woman started screaming profanities, put her car in drive, and started moving her car in the firefighter’s direction, according to police.
The witness told police the woman missed the firefighter and hit the fire truck head on, damaging both her own car and the firetruck.
She then got out of her vehicle again and continued to scream and shout profanities at the firefighter, the witness said.
Conway police said Solomon passed a field sobriety test. She was taken to Conway Medical Center by EMS but was later booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after being released from the hospital, records show.
