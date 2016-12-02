Bicyclist killed Wednesday night in Okatie identified as Beaufort man

The bicyclist who died after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Okatie has been identified as a Beaufort man.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Marion J. Bowman, 54. He was the sixth bicycle rider to die in Beaufort County this year.
Bowman was struck around 11:20 p.m. as he rode a bicycle on S.C. 170 in the area of Bellinger Bluff Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The patrol said Bowman was attempting to cross the roadway and was struck by a 2001 Honda Accord in the eastbound lanes.
The driver involved was not injured, and no charges are expected to be filed, the patrol said.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
