Black Friday shopper didn’t expect to find this in a Bluffton sports store restroom

A woman shopping at the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Fording Island Road reported a peeping Tom in the woman’s restroom on Black Friday, according to a report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman told deputies she discovered a suspect, Aaron Mora-Jimenez, 40, lying on his back with his head under the stall looking up at her after entering the women’s restroom.
She said she screamed, “No sir,” and Mora-Jimenez ran out of the restroom.
The woman chased after Mora-Jimenez and was able to grab his shirt and stop him with the help of Dick’s employees. The report states he began to call for his son, who appeared suddenly.
When law enforcement arrived, Mora-Jimenez told officers he was looking for his son in the store and was searching the women’s restroom when he discovered a woman using a stall. He said he located his son in the golf section.
Both the woman and a Dick’s employee reported that Mora-Jimenez ran toward the golf section as if he knew where his son was the entire time.
Deputies asked Mora-Jimenez if he had searched the men’s restroom and if he entered the women’s restroom calling for his son at all. After interviewing his son, who said Mora-Jimenez told him to play in the golf section while he used the restroom, and reviewing security footage, officers arrested Mora-Jimenez for peeping Tom.
As he was being handcuffed, the report states Mora-Jimenez “started to laugh and smile and acted as if the situation was just a giant joke.”
Mora-Jimenez was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and his bond was set at $5,000 Nov. 26.
