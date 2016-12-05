Wrecks on South Carolina roads kill 2 during weekend

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said there were two road deaths reported during this past weekend.
Officials said both of the deaths occurred on U.S. routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads.
In one of the deaths, officials said a seat belt was not used. The other death was a pedestrian.
As of Monday, 924 people have died on state highways, compared to 915 highway deaths during the same time period in 2015. Of the 596 motor-vehicle occupants who have died in 2016, 294 were not wearing seat belts.
According to DPS, 129 pedestrians have been killed compared to 115 during the same time period in 2015. So far 133 motorcyclists have been killed compared to 130 this time in 2015. Twenty-five bicyclists have died in 2016 compared to 15 this time last year.
