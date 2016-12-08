South Carolina

December 8, 2016 10:52 PM

Rock Hill police: Northwestern student charged after smoking marijuana at school

By David Thackham

ROCK HILL

A 17-year-old Northwestern High School student was charged with possession of marijuana Wednesday afternoon when he was found smoking the drug on campus.

At around 11:40 a.m., a Rock Hill police officer was notified by a Northwestern assistant principal about a student smoking marijuana on the back breezeway.

The officer spoke with the student, and before any questioning, the student handed a marijuana blunt weighing .60 grams to the officer, a police report said.

The student was charged with first-offense possession of marijuana and released, the report said.

Police say the case is cleared by arrest.

