Rock Hill police: Northwestern student charged after smoking marijuana at school

A 17-year-old Northwestern High School student was charged with possession of marijuana Wednesday afternoon when he was found smoking the drug on campus.
At around 11:40 a.m., a Rock Hill police officer was notified by a Northwestern assistant principal about a student smoking marijuana on the back breezeway.
The officer spoke with the student, and before any questioning, the student handed a marijuana blunt weighing .60 grams to the officer, a police report said.
The student was charged with first-offense possession of marijuana and released, the report said.
Police say the case is cleared by arrest.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments