Family of man killed by Greenville County deputy fights for justice

One year later, Charles Rosemond's family is still fighting for justice.
Rosemond, 56, was shot and killed by Greenville County deputies on Dec. 10, 2015 after family members said he was robbed at gunpoint, pistol whipped and left for dead.
“We want to see someone held responsible for his murder,” said Rosemond’s niece, Candace Brewer.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Spring Grove apartments in Taylors that night after a resident reported hearing a commotion and a gunshot from Rosemond’s apartment.
Thinking a shooting victim might be inside, authorities said two deputies forced their way into the apartment and saw Rosemond pointing a gun at them. Rosemond fired one shot, striking one deputy — Dave Dempsey — in the head. The other deputy returned fire, killing Rosemond.
The Sheriff's Office has previously said that the deputies identified themselves and knocked on the door multiple times to no answer before going in. Rosemond's family said the officers didn't say anything, and instead "kicked the door down," before "barging in."
Brewer said her uncle, believing the intruders had returned, was simply standing his ground.
At Spring Grove apartments Saturday night, Brewer and other family members gathered together to remember a man they said had turned his life around after going through rehab more than 12 years ago.
“He loved to go to church. He loved to try to sing. He loved spending time with his children, especially his grandchildren,” said Brewer, who wore a purple t-shirt with a photo of Rosemond on it in his Sunday best.
Purple was his favorite color, she said.
Brewer said the family has since filed a wrongful death suit against the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s been a year, and we have not received justice yet,” she said.
Comments