Duke Energy fund grants $777,000 for environment and wildlife programs

Duke Energy’s Water Resources Fund has granted $777,879 in grants to 12 environmental and wildlife programs in the Carolinas and Virginia. Two South Carolina organizations to recieve a total of $55,500.
Duke created the $10 million fund following its spill of coal ash into the Dan River in 2014. The fund has made more than $5 million in grants for 59 projects to date.
An independent body that includes five environmental experts and two Duke employees selects the recipients.
The largest of the grants announced Tuesday are $100,000 to the town of Elizabethtown, in Bladen County, for a river boardwalk; $95,000 to UNC Chapel Hill for ferry-based water quality monitoring; and $92,000 to the North Carolina Museum of Art Foundation to improve water quality in the Ann and Jim Goodnight Museum Park in Wake County.
Other North Carolina recipients: City of Greensboro parks and recreation, $37,965; Land of Sky Regional Council in Asheville, $34,500; North Carolina Wildlife Federation, $85,000; Southwestern North Carolina Resource Conservation and Development Council, $71,000; Surry County Parks and Recreation, $72,712; and UNC Greensboro, $46,112.
In South Carolina: Pee Dee Land Trust, $35,000; Water Watch of Lake Wateree Association, $20,500. In Virginia: Town of Halifax, $88,090.
