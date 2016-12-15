Clemson semifinal-game ticket sales sluggish

Is anybody going to San Antone, or Phoenix, Arizona?
The short answer to the question posed in Charley Pride's 1970 song is yes — but not in the typical mass migration that has been part of Clemson bowl games over the past 40 years.
Clemson's football team is scheduled to play in Phoenix on Dec. 31. History suggests that wherever the Tigers play, tens of thousands will follow. But economics might have a greater impact this month.
For Clemson fans, the Fiesta Bowl game would be the second post-season trip of the month, with a third one potentially looming in early January. That puts a squeeze on family budgets that were already stretched by the Atlantic Coast Conference's decision to move the league championship game of Dec. 3 from Charlotte to Orlando.
As of Monday, Clemson had sold 7,300 of its 12,500 tickets for the game against Ohio State, putting the school's ticket office in the rare position of having more supply than ticket demand for a post-season game.
Greenville travel agent Linda Long, who has brokered Clemson football trip packages since 1976, doesn't foresee interest growing between now and the game, primarily because fans can get to the potential championship game by car.
"It's hard for families and couples to do all three," said Long, who had to cancel a charter flight because only 20 signed on for a 3-night package at $1,945 per person. She needed a minimum of 120 in order to charter a plane that would seat 148.
Primesports, the official travel agency of Clemson's Alumni Association and IPTAY Club, has also canceled its three-day package for the same reason. A spokesman said the cancellation came after the company did not get the 135 fliers needed by the target date.
Primesports continues to offer a "land only" package, which offers hotel and ground transportation, along with the option to purchase a game ticket. It does not include air travel, which, according to the Southwest Airlines website, was $463 per person as of Monday. That would make the trip about $2,100 per person.
"It's gotten so expensive," said former IPTAY director and longtime fan George Bennett. "A lot of people are going to pass up this one and wait for the championship game, hoping Clemson makes it. I'm almost in that category, but I might change my mind at the last minute."
Bennett is among 10 former Clemson employees who meet often for lunch. Only one of those plans to make the trip to Phoenix, and Bennett said that fan isn't flying into Phoenix.
"He's going from Greenville to Las Vegas, renting a car and driving to Phoenix, to make it more affordable," said Bennett, who is considering a flight to and from Phoenix in the same day in order to avoid some hefty hotel rates in Phoenix.
Another factor in the relative lack of interest in Phoenix is recent history: Clemson played there in January, when many of the same fans, including Bennett and wife Nancy, made the trip to see the Tigers play Alabama in the national championship game.
"Staying there three or four days does not appeal to me," Bennett said, adding that he's far more likely to make the trip to Tampa for the championship game if Clemson wins at Phoenix.
"We definitely want to go to Tampa, because you can drive to Tampa easily in eight hours," Bennett said Monday from his Pendleton home.
Bennett's thinking sounds familiar to Long's, the Greenville travel agent.
"We had a good showing in Orlando, but it was driveable. That makes a big difference," said Long, who offered a $598-per-couple package that did not include air fare. She also sees strong interest in the championship game in Tampa — more than 70 have pre-booked a 3-day package to that Jan. 9 game — but not much interest in the Dec. 31 semifinal game.
"Everybody I've talked to is concerned about not having a good fan showing in Phoenix," Long said, "but most people just can't afford three big trips so close together at Christmas."
Because tickets for the championship game are high — some in the $500 range — that potential trip would also cost about $2,000 per person. Closer proximity makes it more attractive to families, however. Especially those who made the trip to Arizona last season.
"People like to visit different destinations. Even though they're going primarily for the game, they like to see something different if they're going to spend that much time and money. We had three great nights in Phoenix last year, and most fans got in some sightseeing at the Grand Canyon and Sedona," Long said.
Retired Anderson City Manager John Moore is among those who plan to make the repeat trip to Phoenix. A 1975 Clemson graduate, Moore said he was "too poor to go the 1981 national championship game, and I vowed that if they ever got back there, I wouldn't miss another one," and he puts the Dec. 31 semifinal game in the "championship" category.
He and wife Becky made both playoff game trips last year (to Miami and Phoenix). He plans to make the trip late this month with son Dexter, and plans more golfing than sightseeing.
"It's expensive, especially when you consider that it will mean another expensive trip if they win," Moore said. "I'm hearing that a lot of fans won't be able to make this trip. It puts the travel in conflict with trying to support the team, and I hate that."
Moore expects Clemson fans to be outnumbered at Phoenix, a rarity for the school's bowl-game followers. In addition to the 12,500 tickets sold at Ohio State, he fears that most of the public allotment will be purchased by OSU fans.
"Ohio State is a large school, with a lot of alumni," Moore said, "and a lot of people from those cold-weather states retire in Arizona. I think they'll have a big fan base there."
Sandy Hann, a longtime Clemson fan and owner of the Travel Pros agency, is among those who plan to wait and hope.
"I think a lot of people are going to skip out on this one, even though the tickets for the game at Phoenix are a lot cheaper than for the championship game," Hann said.
"We don't like to miss Clemson games, but it's hard to make three trips in a row," said Hann, who has already purchased plane tickets to Tampa the week of the championship game. "We're hoping to see a Clemson football game," she said. "If Clemson isn't there, we'll enjoy the Tampa attractions."
