Winthrop University awards 321 degrees

Winthrop University will award 77 graduate and 244 undergraduate degrees at Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 17 at Winthrop Coliseum.
President Dan Mahony will preside and give the graduation speech. The university also will give the Kinard Award for teaching to Michael Matthews, an associate professor of management in the College of Business Administration.
Undergraduate degrees awarded include:
College of Arts and Sciences Bachelor of Arts
Margaret Marie Adams, Lauren Ashley Allen, Kathryn Suzanne Backman, Hannah Margaret Bacon, Emily Elizabeth Beck, Jessica Lee Bennett, La Vina Marie Bird, Alyssa Pauniece Boling, Corrina Lakeisha Brown, D’Eryka Elyse Calloway, Jaleesa Renae Cheatom, Christopher Walker Cobb, Sydney Alexandra Cox, Hunter Tyler Crowley, Cortney Danielle Davis, Kechara La’Christian Dewalt, Kellsie Alexis Edwards, Rhonsha Jhalaun English, Ilana Alexandra Gendelman, Emily Kathleen Goodman, Kiernan Dunne Hennessey, Camille Zina Hernese Henry, Josleyn Nicole Hicks, Sara-Kate MacDaniel Hollis, Ashlin Denise Hughes, Charles-Karim Hunte, Ashley Nicole Jackson, Ta’Tanisha Paris Breanna Jones, Joshua Scott Knight, Ryan Colin MacNeill, Jescica Lauren Marcrom, Amanda Renee Martin, Laura Justina Mason, Jerry Dwayne McClain, Sydney Kimball Miller, Markia Leshea Montgomery, Amy S. Moore, Gunnar J. Oepen, Ashley Nicole Osborne, Savannah Marie Pewett, Zac Rardon, Ashlee Lynn Reynolds, Taylor Nicole Richardson, Claudia Alejandra Salazar Hurtado, Daniel Randy Sanders, Marina Cristina Santos, Kaelan Robert Schmidt, Marissa Amber-Chae Southard, Alyson Marie Stiles, Jordan Stoddart, Victor Edward Volious, Taylor Chanel Walton, Mackenzie Kay Williams, Malik Tyquan Williams and Tessa Lee Zimmerman .
College of Arts and Sciences Bachelor of Science
Hayley Rose Belton, Brittani Nicole Blanding, Grayson Mackenzie Boala, Savannah Rose Cox, Caroline Celeste Craze, Garrett James Driscoll, Ashlee Maleeah Eady, Brietta Raquel Fitch, Jasmine Corine Foster, Myckayla Ashlee Gailliard, Mar-Keith Anthony George, Lauren Alexandria Glasscock, Chenelle Ashley Haye, Mohammad Hooshmand Zaferanieh, DeAndre Savon Ishmael, Katherine Emily Fatemeh Jalali, Robert L. Landry, Erin Mackenzie Lawler, Kaley Rene Lewis, Vaquacious Queenae Kimberly Lundy, Kayla Marie Margin, Antonia Chantel Massey, Sara Amelia Maynard, Nykia Breon McKenzie, Courtney Renee McKnight, Annette Nicole McMullen, Shanike Latresa Milford, Chandra Wesley Mingo, Taylor Flowers Orman, James Allen Ownley, Jr., Loryanne Rosario, Mitchell Keith Schneider, Megan Elizabeth Smith, Giovanna Esperanza Summer, Chelsea Alfonso Tucker, Raven Elyse Waymyers, Brandon Marquis Wideman, Victoria Jane Wiley and Wallencia Vada Williams.
College of Arts and Sciences Bachelor of Social Work
Jade Elizabeth Arant, Imani Chanel Archie, Courtnie Grace Bailey, Lindsay Taylor Broome, Virginia Louise Charping, Kerston Mckenzie Delaney, Shawanda L. Erby, Krystal Lynn Cerrillo, Jesse Lee Grainger, Holly Rae Harris, Corey Jamaar Hill, Sharon Ann Jones, LaKeysha Shanay Miller, Brett Elon Rawl, Tawney Nicole Roulo, Lindsey Noelle Scrogin, Victoria Allyson Shepard, Keymo Deeshaud Walker, Kellie Lynn Wellons and Caroline Birch Williford.
College of Business Bachelor of Science
Mohammed Saud Abohemad, Khaled Abdulrhman Abuhemid, Roosevelt Ellis Adams, Jr., Mohanad Faisal AlOtaibi, Chennell Moya Anderson, Andrew Scott Bagley, Skynekeya Andresha Shavion Ballenger, Damien DaShaun Benson, Chase E. Bevans, Christopher Jackson Cobb, Tyler Huntington Crane, Kevin Sean Duncan, Nicholas Eric Eberhardt, Jessica Elizabeth Engel, Shayna Alexandria Janae Foxworth, Diana Therese Frank, Kevin Wade Fulghum, Shalesa Lashay Grey, DeAndre Tyqun Griggs, Matthew Joseph Hahn, Jacquinn Shanise Hall, Gordon Ross Hennigar, Katherine Louise Hibberd, Michael Kelly Hill, Render Matthew B. Hill, Lori Montgomery Hudson, Patrick Liam Innes, Graylin McKinley Jackson, Jamarrius Knekel Jeffries, Dominque Shanice Jenkins, LaJoyce Angelina Jones, Allison Elizabeth Jordan, LeJuan Monique Lee, Susie Emily Likins, Keenen Ja’Qual Littlejohn, Krystal Arielle Maple, Hunter Drew Forbes Marek, Jill Mattiuz, Sekinah Tashawn McDuffie, Shannon Leah Morris, Ebony Marquette Murphy, Courtney Amanda Harrington, Eric E. Noel, Breanna Nicole Norris, Linda Michelle O’Connor, Adam Michael Ohlmann, Erica Jasmyn Oliver, Austin Grant Parker, Matthew Mark Paterno, Yasmine Jaliyah Pendergrass, Tiffany Annese Pough, Cary William Reynolds, Kamri Aurelia Richey, Elizabeth Vada Roberts, Tori Renea Sims, Janae Simone Smalls, Yesenia Uribe, Tijana Uzelac, Alexandra Michelle VanHaasteren and Hannah Alexis Watts.
College of Education Bachelor of Science
Lacy Marie Adams, Alexis Nicole Austin, A’llyse Gabrielle Boone, Jenna Rae Brearton, Adam Stephen Brundle, Amanda Rose Burdette, Brittany Marie Cain, Chelcei Ann Cashion, Shalese Aaliyah Childress, Genesis Darden Doster, Solomon Dale Eagles, Jr., Anthony Lamar Ervin, Jr., Jonathan Mercer Foell, Morgan Lynn Gleason, Brittany Denae Golden, Katherine Anne Goodrich, Tinesha Sierra Heyward, Ryan William Howard, Arnesha Monee Hudson, Rahmel Xavier Huff, Christopher Travis Jackson, Tyresha Michelle Jackson, Emily Victoria Koenig, Rachel Marie Lenz, Stephanie Marie Manelli, Akeria Denise Massey-Shands, Jillian Elizabeth McAuliffe, Anna Elise McKeown, Taylor David McSwain, Emily Sinclaire Myers, Justine Ami Zipp, Garrett Franklin Pace, Dustin Michael Petty, Joshua Jordan Planter, Megan Rochelle Pomerantz, Lacey Alaine Robinson, Robin Marie Sackett, Carley Ann Schaefer, Emily Ann Searcy, Krishtain Zachary Sightler, Khadajah Nicole Simpkins, Jessica Mone’t Singleton, Matthew Ryan Snyder, David Roy Sullivan, Jamal Malik Tate, Joshua Sawyer Traynham, Hannah Renee Turner, Jamien Tyrell Vereen, Zachary Allan Wood and Candice Leigh Young.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Bachelor of Arts
Michael Eric Arrington , Joshua Brett Baker, Natalie Claire Bradley, Aimee Marie Harman, Marystuart Harris, Hannah Grey Hustad, Gaston Emerson King III, Kathryn Frances O’Connor, Hannah Vance Potter, Stephen Graham Rupp, Jennifer Avbarosuoghene Ekugbe Sainyo and Tessa Lee Zimmerman.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Bachelor of Fine Arts
Ellen Ann Cobb, Aaron Way Padgett, Eden C. Reeves III, Abdul Hakim Malik Shabazz and Jenna Wood.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Bachelor of Music
Alexis Victoria Croy and Aaron Conner Keith.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Bachelor of Music Education
Cherise Sonta Ishman.
Graduate degrees awarded include:
College of Arts and Sciences Master of Arts
Trent Thomas Chabot, Mary E. Edgecomb, Matthew E. Higdon, Sandra Jean Ludwa, Patrick Michael McKinnie, Sarah Jean Rains Wilson and Eric Scott Welborne.
College of Arts and Sciences Master of Liberal Arts
Stephen Harper Blankenship, Alexandra Lauren Briggs, Herbert Clark Crump, Jr., Lisa Nadolny Lewis and Christopher David Wright.
College of Arts and Sciences Master of Science
Lisa Lynn Carder, Amorette Charmaine Hinely, Brian Gerald Sikes and Laura Kimberly Wilson.
College of Business Master of Business Administration
Yasmine Alkema, Justin Bobby Allen, Christopher Albert Baird, Daisy Lenora Burroughs, Jennifer Fremah Kontor-Kwateng, William Foster Latimer II, Rachael Marie Lindsco, Jazmine Nicole Linnette, Mark A. Lowrie, Lynn Dzame Ndaro, Enitan Oluwatobiloba Ogunkoya, Jon Murray Reeder, Lindsey Annette Scoggins, Ashley Edwards Starling, Amber Christine Stegall, Michelle Rae Stone-Smith, Shokia LaShawn Taylor, Magnus Orn Thorsson and D’Andre Lenell Yates.
College of Business Master of Business Administration-Accounting
Megan Elise Bedenbaugh, Donahue Tyson Bigger, Evelyn Danielle Chambers, Victor Hugh Frisbee, Alan Michael Parks, Ran Wei, Shuxiang Zhao and Yuge Zhou.
College of Education Master of Arts in Teaching
Richard David Rush, Jr.
College of Education Master of Education
Karen Pauline Atkinson, Courtney Antonnette Barnett, Ykwanda Rachele Coakley, Thomas Andrew Cornelius, Shelley Johnnea Crawford, Sarah Elizabeth Ann Csiszer, Corina Marie Ellison, Kristen Matthews Hosenfeld, Derek Alan Johnson, Marie Roberts Johnson, Melody Tamara Jones, Scot Alan Kiggans, Lia D. McKay, Jill Anne Nelson, Susan Gregory Nichols, Caleigh Robinette Pigg, Rebecca Lynn Reynolds, Stephanie Mechele Rogers, Darleen Ann Romenick, Elizabeth Baldwin Roorda, Lindsay Christmas Rowe, Karla Chambers Sanders, Crystal Lee Applegate, Blair James Tate, Tomas Alberto Urrestta, Shon-Ti Cirelle Waters and Jason Darrell Young.
College of Education Master of Science
Mikel Jerrod Rider.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Master of Arts
George Demitrios Kaperonis, Sharon S. Moshure and Ashlee Pitman Ratigan.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Master of Music
M. Myron Walker II.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Master of Music Education
Inga M. Carey.
