Woman beaten, deputies and police chief assaulted during wild Aiken County ride

Aiken County authorities arrested a man Friday afternoon after coming to the aid of the police chief of Williston, SC.
The story that unfolded told of the kidnapping and repeated violent assault on a woman a who originally offered to drive an acquaintance, Goldie Bellinger, the 29 miles between Williston and Aiken, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said in a news release.
The trip turned into a wild ride back to Williston allegedly punctuated by violent agitated and erratic behavior by Bellinger including pistol whipping the woman, waving a gun and pointing it at other people in Williston.
The Williston Police chief headed out on the Charleston Highway to investigate when calls started coming into the station after 4 p.m.
After several pistol whippings, the woman unsuccessfully tried to escape the moving vehicle, which precipitated another beating, Hunt said.
During a struggle that followed, the victim lost control of her car and ran off US 78 (the Charleston Highway) west of Williston as the police chief arrived on the scene.
Bellinger “approached the Williston police chief’s vehicle and began to assault him,” Hunt said. Two deputies who arrived on scene to help take Bellinger into custody were also assaulted.
The two deputies were treated and released from a local hospital. The condition of the female victim was not known but she was taken to a local hospital, Nick Gallam of the sheriff’s department said.
Bellinger was being held at the Aiken County Detention Center early Saturday morning.
The case was still under investigation, Hunt said.
