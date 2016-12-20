Amid sexual assault allegations, federal lawsuit filed against Horry County PD

All four lawsuits against the Horry County Police Department alleging that a former detective sexually assaulted, harassed, and violated the civil rights of several women will be heard in federal court as the last of the Jane Doe victims has refiled her original charges in U.S. District Court.
The first victim known as Jane Doe 1, who claimed she was sexually abused by former Detective Allen Large, transferred her claim to federal court on Thursday with the additional claims that her constitutional and civil rights had been violated.
All four women who have filed suit against the department are demanding monetary relief for damages they allege the department allowed to occur.
The Sun News reported that Large confessed during a March deposition to encouraging women to participate in nude catfight videos, but he has denied sexually harassing or assaulting any of the women.
Jane Doe 1 says that she contacted the Horry County Police Department via 911 to report a sexual assault by a known assailant on Dec. 23, 2013. The federal lawsuit claims that two officers responded to the scene and no arrests were made in the case.
Within one week of the reported assault, Jane Doe says she was contacted by HCPD senior detective Troy Allen Large and was informed that he had been assigned to investigate the report, according to the lawsuit.
“Over the course of the next six months, Detective Large engaged in a course of coercive behavior, unwanted sexual advances and sexual assault,” the complaint in the lawsuit states. “On at least one occasion, the plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Detective Large within a police vehicle issued by the Horry County Police Department.
“The advances occurred during the often daily visits by Detective Large to the plaintiff’s residence,” according to the lawsuit’s allegations.
The lawsuit names Horry County, HCPD, former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes, and officers Scott Rutherford, Thomas DelPercio, William Squires and Dale Buchanan as defendants in the case.
The lawsuit claims the defendants “possessed actual knowledge of Detective Large’s inappropriate actions and/or propensity to harm vulnerable women,” yet did nothing to stop those actions. Their failure to act allowed Large “to continue to abuse female crime victims and suspects … under the guise of the Horry County Police Department,” according to the lawsuit.
Jane Doe claims that Rutherford was told by a family member of Large on June 20, 2003, that he had “‘nurtured’ a victim of a crime he was tasked to investigate and had engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship” with the victim.
The lawsuit alleges no action was taken against Large despite Rutherford’s knowledge of the allegations. Rutherford resigned from the department earlier this summer.
In the lawsuit, Jane Doe says she was “informed and believes that in March of 2014, an ‘in-house’ investigation was conducted by the defendants” at the request of Buchanan and Squires after a confidential informant reported to HCPD that Large was visiting Jane Doe on an almost daily basis. But “no proper action was taken,” according to the lawsuit, allowing Large “unfettered access to abuse” Jane Doe and other victims of violent crimes.
Jane Doe alleges that she wasn’t Large’s only victim and that his “pattern of abusive behavior” eventually resulted in his termination and criminal indictment.
Large was dismissed by the police department in July 2015 after he was investigated internally on a sexual harassment claim.
He was indicted on five counts of criminal sexual conduct and six counts of misconduct in office by an Horry County Grand Jury on Sept. 15. Three other former HCPD officers were also indicted on misconduct charges.
The lawsuit claims Jane Doe was deprived of her rights, privileges and immunities as a state and national citizen. It also claims she “has been subject to sexual assault, physical and psychological injury; has endured and will endure mental anguish and emotional distress; and will incur medical bills in the future; and has been deprived of the enjoyment of her life.”
The lawsuit alleges Rhodes, Rutherford, DelPercio, Squires and Buchanan failed in their supervisory duties of Large, ultimately damaging Jane Doe’s protections under the 14th Amendment.
The lawsuit also claims Horry County and the HCPD failed to take action among allegations of sexual impropriety and “unconstitutional misconduct” among its officers, resulting in Jane Doe’s deprivations of rights guaranteed under the Fourth, Fifth, Eighth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
The lawsuit is seeking “actual, consequential, punitive damages, costs and reasonable attorney fees.”
Jane Doe is demanding a jury trial in the lawsuit.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
