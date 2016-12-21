Sinkholes growing problem following Hurricane Matthew

Sinkholes are a growing concern following Hurricane Matthew, Hilton Head Island Town Council was told during its regular meeting Tuesday.
More than two dozen sinkholes have appeared across the island since the storm, said Charles Cousins, town director of community development. He said more are likely to occur with each new rain.
“The volume of water that went through these culverts washed away fill sand,” Cousins said. “We haven’t had rain in a few months, but recent rain has washed more sand away causing sinkholes.”
The newest hole appeared last week on Oak Creek Lane in Port Royal Plantation, Cousins said. The road services about 60 homes, and a metal plate has been laid across the road to allow traffic to continue on the road, he said.
The town will need to acquire permits from the state to fix each of the sinkholes, Cousins said.
“We hope to continue discovering the holes before they become a problem for drivers,” he said.
Cousins also updated the council on a stretch of beach damaged by the hurricane in Sea Pines.
He said it is likely permits to renourish the area could be approved by the state in the spring. Homes sitting along the beach in the area are at risk of damage after vegetation and dunes were completely flattened.
Town manager Steve Riley said the portion of beach was not part of the ongoing town renourishment project because it has naturally built sand on its own throughout the years.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments