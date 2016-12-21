Where are they now: Pokémon Go

On July 13, 2016, just one week after the release of Pokémon Go, downtown Greenville was saturated with people playing the first of its kind augmented reality game.
And Columbia was no different.
In Greenville, there were Pokémon themed bar crawls, meet-ups and sales. Outside The Peace Center, dozens of people could be found sitting side-by-side with strangers daily. A few yards away, others huddled over phones at silver tables and chairs. Even more moved up and down the sidewalks along Main Street. All were either searching for Pokémon, trying to lure other players or waiting for the chance to seize control of a nearby "gym".
The game was a quick hit that took over everywhere from Falls Park to North Main as pedestrians stared at their phones and roamed the city waiting for their next catch or battle. One July night, as members of the Black Lives Matter movement marched up Main Street in an unrelated protest, Pokémon Go players could be seen in the city's backdrop, with their necks bent over the handheld game.Pokémon Go was a first in augmented reality. The app, meant for use on iPhones and Androids, projects interactive images of virtual characters in real spaces for users to catch. At The Greenville News, for example, Pokémon appeared on top of desks. The game was a hit among people who loved the original Pokémon card game while growing up, as well as others who were simply drawn by the allure of finding and catching the virtual characters, no matter how unfamiliar.
For weeks, people gathered in public spaces to find and catch Pokémon and battle with other trainers. The game made friends out of strangers. Rick Huber was hunting Pokémon in Falls Park with Brandon Mello and David Robinson in July. At the time, they'd just met. A survey of a dozen or so teenagers sitting shoulder-to-shoulder outside of The Peace Center on the same day found that the majority of them didn't know each other.
At its peak, the game had 80 million downloads in the U.S. alone, 66 million of whom were active users, according to techcrunch.com.
Despite its popularity, it raised concerns about safety and privacy as it tracked user locations and led to pedestrians not paying attention to where they were walking. In one such case, two men had to be rescued after police say they ignored warning signs and climbed a fence, then fell more than 50 feet from a cliff during a Pokémon hunt outside San Diego. Related injuries were also reported. In Guatemala, An 18-year-old died after being shot when he and a cousin broke into a home in an attempt to catch Pokémon, the Daily Mirror reported.
For some, Pokémon Go was banned nearly as quickly as it began. Cemeteries asked players to respect the dead and avoid hunting Pokémon on cemetery grounds. Bon Secours Health System banned Pokémon Go from its premises, citing safety and privacy concerns. Greenville County Schools didn't outright ban the game, but administrators were sent information on how to block schools from becoming gyms or Pokéstops.
December saw just 1.5 million downloads and about 23 million active users, according to TechCrunch. The media company notes the figures could also show that nearly everyone who is interested in playing has likely already downloaded it.
Huber no longer plays Pokémon Go. "The game was more of a novelty. It could have been a lot better if they took more time to develop it before release. Unfortunately they fell to the pressure of the community of gamers to release the game prematurely."
Of course, millions of trainers are still playing."I know some people still play, but it was very short lived for me." Huber said he stepped back from the game when he got too busy. "I mean Pokémon Go was a fun little experience while it lasted; however, I just enjoy too many other things to really invest time into a game."
Huber and the summer crowds of craned-neck Pokémon players may be gone from the game, but the Pokémon are still around. There's a Pidgey in The Greenville News offices as this story is being written and Team Mystic (the blue team) currently has hold of a gym just down the block.
For 23 million people, nearly 370 times the population of Greenville, that's still enough to open the app once in a while.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
This story is part of a series to give updates on people, places and events that have been in the news over the past year.
Comments