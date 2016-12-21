Trey Gowdy and veterans group defend free speech

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy joined with a national veterans group Monday night to sound the alarm on threats to free speech in America.
Gowdy and Concerned Veterans for America were critical about what they see as retaliatory actions against whistleblowers within federal governmental agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Internal Revenue Service.
“I don’t like bullies,” Gowdy said, speaking to an audience of a few hundred at the Old Cigar Warehouse. “Government against whistleblowers is an unequal fight.”
Gowdy, a Republican who represents parts of Greenville and Spartanburg counties, blasted the IRS for the controversy in which conservative groups saw their tax-exempt status targeted for intensive scrutiny.
“Free speech is the ability to speak truth to power without consequences,” Gowdy said.
The event, titled “Defend the First,” was hosted by Concerned Veterans for America. The Arlington, Virginia-based group is a strong advocate for reforming the VA.
Mark Lucas, the group’s executive director, said the VA needed to be more transparent and offer more health-care choices for veterans. The group supports the ability of veterans to choose private care outside the VA system.
“Waiting 30 days to see a doctor is unacceptable,” Lucas said.
The current VA system has neglected vets, he said.
“Unfortunately, a day doesn’t go by that we don’t see an atrocity in a VA facility,” Lucas said.
Among those attending the event was Brandon Coleman, a whistleblower at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Phoenix. Coleman was retaliated against after speaking up about problems at the VA, according to Concerned Veterans for America. The group said Coleman was issued a gag order and had his medical records tampered with by VA employees.
Gowdy said that he was a staunch defender of free speech but that speech should be used responsibly.
“With very few limitations, you have the right to say what you want to say,” Gowdy said. “But as a responsible citizen, I have to use that right judiciously.”
Gowdy said that of the three federal branches of government, the executive branch has become too powerful. He said he looks forward to exercising congressional oversight of the Republican administration of Donald Trump as he has of the Democratic administration of Barack Obama.
“Constitutional equilibrium is out of whack,” Gowdy said.
Speaking about freedom of the press, Gowdy expressed frustration with the media but added that the press was not a monolith.
“There are people in the media who are professional and there are some who have lost all pretense of objectivity,” Gowdy said.
Asked if congressional representatives respected the U.S. Constitution, Gowdy said, “I wish my colleagues would just read the document and not confuse it with the Declaration of Independence or a poem by Robert Frost.”
