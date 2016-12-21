Tajh Boyd is on the big stage, again

Tajh Boyd has had his share of experiences on the big stage.
The 2013 Orange Bowl, a 2012 bowl victory against LSU, and the 2011 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game, to name a few.
But rest assured that the former Clemson University quarterback will be considerably more nervous Thursday night when he makes his dancing debut at Greenville’s Peace Center in the production "The Nutcracker: Once Upon a Time in Greenville."
“I’m absolutely more nervous here,” Boyd said. “At least in football I’ve got a helmet on and wear a visor sometimes, and a jersey and shoulder pads. Out here though, if I roll my ankle it’s a different level. I don’t want to fall down the stairs or anything.”
So is he intimidated by the prospect of three performances in a two-day period in front of a packed house at the Peace Center?
“No, honestly, seeing the preparation that goes into it, I don’t think that you can be anything but confident when you step out there,” Boyd said. “That’s what rehearsal is for. You want to put the best product on the dance floor.”
Boyd assures he will be wearing his artistic face rather than his “game face” during the Christmas-themed ballet, which opens Thursday at 7 p.m. and will continue with two presentations on Friday, at 1 and 7 p.m.
Boyd and his dance partner, Leslie Haas of Greenville, will perform a traditional waltz during Act I, or “The Party Scene.”
Herman Justo, artistic director for Carolina Ballet Theatre, said his goal was to maintain the traditional integrity of the tale while modernizing the narrative a bit – hence, Boyd’s appearance.
“It’s great for us to have a local hero,” Justo said. “My Nutcracker is about Greenville. The actual novel is set in Nuremberg (Germany), but I moved it to Greenville.
“It is still traditional, but in some parts I take the freedom. It will appeal to everyone, and there are parts of the narrative where you can say, ‘Ah yes, I’ve been in that situation before.’ ”
Marie Blough, president of Carolina Ballet Theatre, said the production will include more than 150 dancers and 12 professional dancers from Carolina Ballet Theatre or other companies.
As strange as it may seem, Boyd was a logical fit to be part of the theatre’s latest presentation. He participated in a “Dancing with the Stars” fundraiser for the group a few years ago and has maintained an interest in the arts since.
“We knew he already had a heart for the arts in Greenville, and one of his passions is seeing the arts grow, even though his background is in sports,” Blough said. “Our goal was to integrate athletics into our artistic performances and bring people in who otherwise might not experience ballet. We’re excited to marry the two on stage.”
On the surface, football and ballet may appear worlds apart, but they may not be as disparate as one might assume.
“Strength, discipline, mindset, a lot of motor skill development,” Blough said. “It’s amazing the athleticism displayed by these dancers.”
Then again, there are some differences.
“This is the funny thing: In football, they warm up 30 minutes and they play for four hours,” Justo said. “In ballet, we warm up for an hour and a half and we dance for 30 minutes.
“And in football, he’s going to be impacted. In ballet, we don’t have that problem.”
While at Clemson, Boyd became as well known for his approachability and personality off the field as he was for his accomplishments on the field, which was rather noteworthy considering he was the 2012 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and accounted for more touchdowns (133) and yards (13,069) than anyone in school history.
Boyd’s pro football career has stalled, but his persona hasn’t changed.
“He has been absolutely wonderful to work with,” Haas said. “He’s extremely personable and genuinely interested in others, and he’s phenomenal with the kids. They love him.”
And Haas loves the fact that he has yet to step on her toes.
“He’s been a professional athlete, so he’s very coordinated,” Haas said. “Everyone’s been asking me about Tajh’s dancing skills. I think he might surprise Greenville with his dance moves.
“And he’s a sponge. He takes information really well.”
To that end, Boyd has gained a deeper understanding and appreciation for ballet, specifically, and for theatre in general, while attending rehearsals in recent weeks.
“You have to be really dedicated to what you’re doing and be committed to the not-so-quick-at-being-great part of it,” Boyd said. “I asked some of the girls last week how old they were when they started, and a lot of them were like 3 years old. That’s unbelievable to me. I started playing football when I was 7. I can’t imagine being so diligent to my craft at their age and putting so much time in, and a lot of them do. I appreciate them.”
Thursday night, Greenville will see a much different side of Tajh Boyd.
He’ll take the stage not wearing tights, mind you, but a black tuxedo with top hat and white gloves, which seems rather befitting his image.
Stage lights have replaced stadium lights, and the game certainly has changed, but the ultimate quest is very much the same – to turn in a winning performance.
“Hopefully I have a little something to present to the crowd,” Boyd said. “I’m really excited to be a part of this.”
Comments