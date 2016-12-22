She asked employees to bring cookies for SC charity, and got 1,200 bags

It’s a line that the Rev. Ronal King says so often, and with such gusto, that it has become synonymous with him.
“God bless their beautiful hearts,” he said Wednesday, surrounded by Rock Hill’s most needy and appreciative folk in First Presbyterian Church. “We’re just so happy that someone thought to help us today.”
Danette Brakefield, a local Hobby Lobby manager, wants to get everyone she meets to help King’s mission as the leader of Rock Hill’s “Feed the Hungry” ministry.
Brakefield launched a wildly successful wrapped cookie drive from her employees that has helped feed close to 1,000 hungry families in the York County area.
Brakefield has donated to King’s cause several times over the past few years. When she learned King was hosting a “God’s Grace” event at First Presbyterian to help clothe and outfit families with Christmas presents, Brakefield was only too happy to do her part.
“So I told our people, if everyone could bring in three dozen cookies, home-made, store bought, bakery, it doesn’t matter,” said Brakefield. “(King’s) an amazing gentleman, because he can fill his pockets with those bags and feed anyone at a moment’s notice.”
Brakefield expected, maybe, 300-400 cookies from her co-workers. She even brought a single basket to carry them in.
When she walked in to the breakroom earlier this week, she was shocked to see 1,200 small individually-wrapped bags of cookies, from snickerdoodles to chocolate chip to peanut butter and oatmeal and raisin.
I’m grateful to God. What is a greater gift than to give to someone else?
The Rev. Donal King, “Feed the Hungry Ministry”
“I was blown away,” said Brakefield, who said she was motivated by King’s love of others in need. “This is the time of the year that everyone is always willing to help.”
King also took in hundreds of donations of clothes, gifts, toys, puzzles, board games and even bicycles to help even the poorest family have a merry Christmas. The pastor scurried around the gym floor of First Presbyterian Wednesday morning, hoping to give away as many of the cookies as his arms could carry.
King once served less than 40 people when he started his “Feed the Hungry” ministry 45 years ago. On Wednesday, he said he expects to impact over a thousand people and their families.
And after nearly five decades as a leader in the community, the now 75-year-old says he’s still “the biggest kid in town” when it comes to Christmas.
“I’m grateful to God,” he said. “What is a greater gift than to give to someone else?”
I’m overjoyed. ... When you’re doing something for somebody else, it makes you feel good inside, because you know you have heaven eyes, instead of earthly eyes.
The Rev. Vernell McCullough
The Rev. Vernell McCullough, who has worked with King for many years, said the ministry has “a whole lot more” supplies to give away than they did last year, including coloring books and other playthings. She said there is plenty to go around, and that she is hoping to do what she can to ensure every Rock Hill family can have a happy holiday season.
How does that make her feel?
“I’m overjoyed,” said McCullough. “Because I’m making somebody else happy. When you’re doing something for somebody else, it makes you feel good inside, because you know you have heaven eyes, instead of earthly eyes.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments