Coastal Carolina University gets $1 million grant

Coastal Carolina University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute has received its second $1 million grant from the Bernard Osher Foundation, according to a news release.
The institute is housed in the school’s Office of Academic and Community Outreach and provides non-credit classes for students 50 years old or older.
Classes and workshops available include computer technology, art, photography, foreign languages, history, government, literature, writing, music, theater, film, philosophy, religion, science and nature.
Courses are offered at outreach centers in Conway, Georgetown, Litchfield and Myrtle Beach.
Participation in the courses requires an OLLI membership, which includes discounts and special programs at local museums such as Brookgreen Gardens and the Horry County History Museum; and music and theater companies like the Long Bay Orchestra.
The Bernard Osher Foundation, which funds the program, sponsors 119 similar programs at other universities in all 50 states.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
