Charges dropped against former York County police officers in alleged baby abuse case

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia Pause

1:15 Cayce Public Safety gets new K-9 officer

1:30 Dangers of extreme cold temperatures: Know the signs of frostbite

1:43 Trooper recalls act of kindness that shaped his career decision

0:58 Future bride finds the perfect gown, but won't wear it at her wedding

1:37 1 dead and 2 injured in accident at DAK Americas in Gaston

3:04 Frank Martin reacts after loss to Clemson

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works