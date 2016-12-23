Almost a month later, still no aid for victims of SC tornado

It’s been more than a three weeks since a tornado packing 110 mph winds roared through southern Greenville County wrecking the lives and livelihoods of the people in its path.
The Nov. 30 tornado, which was the strongest in Greenville County since 2008, damaged 125 residential and commercial buildings, and destroyed four homes.
Recovery hasn’t been easy. Blue tarpaulins still cover roof tops and piles of broken tree limbs sit along the roadside. The manpower for repairs and cleanup, some say, is insufficient.
And to make matters more challenging, residents seeking federal aid have learned they will have to look elsewhere. The storm caused about $2 million in damages, the county suffered $1.4 million in damage, while Simpsonville had $550,000.
"FEMA would have come in and provided financial disaster relief, but that threshold of $4.5 million to the county was not met,” said Jay Marett, deputy director of emergency management for Greenville County.
“We looked at other options like the small business administration to come in and provide low interest loans but they have a different threshold which was also not met," he said. "At that point we’d reached the end of the road as far as options we had to seek for citizens.”
Country Air Mobile Park, on Pepper Tree Lane was among one of the worst hit communities. Its residents, many without insurance still need assistance. Some like Crystal Johnson, volunteer park manager and resident, said she is not surprised at the lack of assistance. The tornado blew off her porch roof.
“We knew they weren’t going to help to begin with,” Johnson said. “We’re a community that was good before then and will be better after we get it all cleaned up.”
She’s since reached out to the Governor’s Office and FEMA but has yet to get a response. The Red Cross left about two weeks after the storm. She said no one has been back since. She said the community needed volunteers to help clean up brush.
Tornado suspected as storm hammers Simpsonville
About half a mile down the road on West Georgia Road, Clayton and Ruth Thomason, who lived in their mobile home more than 40 years, lost almost everything. His wife vividly remembers the night of the storm. There are still two bruises under her eyes and knots on her forehead, a reminder of how close they came to death that night.
"We heard it coming and didn't get out in time. The tornado picked up the mobile home and twisted it.” Ruth said. “I’m just so thankful that God spared our lives.”
Since the storm, the Thomason's have spent the better part of a month cleaning the 1.75-acre property. They were too busy to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18 and now live with a relative across the street.
Any additional assistance has come through the friendships they’ve built over the years. Clayton Thomason expected more.
“How much do we have to lose to get assistance?” he said on the steps leading up to the remains of his trailer. “They send money overseas but can’t take care of people here.”
The Thomason’s plan to purchase another mobile home and continue their lives the best they can. They, like many other residents across the county, need some extra assistance this season.
“I think life will return to normal eventually, but this is something I’ll never forget,” Ruth said.
Comments