Elderly SC man dead after attempting to light heater, catching fire

A Lowcountry man died after he attempted to light a heater at his home, officials said.
Wesley Henry Privette, 75, was lighting a propane heater around 10:15 a.m. Thursday on the back porch of his Moncks Corner home when his clothing caught fire, according to a news release from Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner George Oliver.
Privette’s wife then attempted to extinguish the fire by covering him with a blanket, the release stated.
The blanket them also caught fire.
Privette was flown to Doctors Hospital’s burn unit in Augusta, Ga., where he was pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.
Oliver said the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to thermal burns on the body.
Oliver rule the death as accidental.
Comments