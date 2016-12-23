Proposed pipeline through South Carolina draws opposition

A proposed 55-mile natural gas pipeline by Dominion Resources Services in the Upstate is facing opposition.
The $50 million plan is part of the company's larger Charleston Project to bring lower-cost sources of clean-burning fuel to South Carolina Electric and Gas, Flakeboard and Wyman Gordon customers in the Lowcountry, according to Dominion spokeswoman Kristen Beckham. The proposed route includes Spartanburg, Laurens, Newberry and Greenwood counties.
Upstate Forever has joined with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project to challenge the proposal. In March, Dominion filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity that would authorize construction and operation of the pipeline. The commission has until Jan. 17 to decide whether to approve the project.
In October, the commission issued an environmental assessment stating the pipeline would not significantly impact the environment. Upstate Forever and SCELP are challenging that claim, and want the commission to require Dominion to submit a full environmental impact statement.
"Our Upstate natural resources already face so many challenges as we try to balance growth and our own needs," said Shelley Robbins, Upstate Forever project manager. "An unnecessary project that threatens our water while also taking away private property is simply unacceptable."
According to Upstate Forever, the pipeline would affect 255 acres and cross bodies of water 73 times. Public comment on the proposal can be submitted through Jan. 1 at https://ferconline.ferc.gov/QuickComment.aspx.
"We strongly encourage Upstate citizens to tell FERC not to approve this project," Robbins said.
Beckham said if approved, pipeline construction would begin late in the first quarter of 2017 and be completed in late 2017. About 17 miles of the project are in Spartanburg County, beginning in Moore.
"Several local, state and federal regulatory authorizations are required before construction can begin, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Order and the FERC Notice to Proceed," Beckham said. "Additionally, remaining easements are currently being negotiated."
Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt said Thursday he believed the pipeline, if approved, would help generate additional economic growth statewide. But, Britt added, the pipeline would not directly serve residents in Spartanburg County. He said the pipeline would be built near Highway 290 in Moore and connect with other pipelines stretching to Charleston.
Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime said he was concerned about the possible environmental impact of the pipeline's proposed route near the Enoree River. Caime said he was unaware of the project until this week. Dominion officials met with the Laurens County Council in August and October 2015 and held a public meeting on the project, according to Caime.
"This project doesn't benefit the Upstate," Robbins said.
