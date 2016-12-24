Human remains found in Hilton Head woods

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of skeletal human remains found on Hilton Head Island Saturday in a wooded area on Spanish Wells Rd., according to the sheriff’s office.
The remains were found by the landowner late Christmas Eve afternoon, said Sherriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage. Deputies arrived at the scene and confirmed the remains were human. The identity of the deceased as well as the cause and manner of death are still not known due to the condition of the remains, Bromage said. The age of the remains is also not yet determined.
Sheriff's Office investigators, the crime scene unit and coroner's office personnel are investigating the scene.
The coroner’s office will schedule a forensic autopsy to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Officials say residents should expect increased law enforcement presence in the area of Spanish Wells Rd. for several hours Saturday night.
