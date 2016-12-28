Wrecks on SC roads kill 9 during Christmas weekend

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said there were nine road deaths reported during the Christmas holiday weekend.
Officials said seven of the deaths occurred on U.S. routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads, one happened on a county road and another happened on an interstate.
In four of the deaths, officials said a seat belt was not used. Three people killed were wearing seat belts. One person killed was a pedestrian, and another was an unhelmeted motorcyclist.
As of Tuesday, 968 people have died on state highways, compared to 976 highway deaths during the same time period in 2015. Of the 630 motor-vehicle occupants who have died in 2016, 321 were not wearing seat belts.
When it comes to pedestrians, 135 have been killed compared to 124 during the same time period in 2015. About 135 motorcyclists have died compared to 140 this time in 2015. Twenty-five bicyclists have died in 2016 compared to 16 this time last year.
