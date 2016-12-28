He walked away from adult care center in Lancaster on December 23

The body of a Lancaster County man missing from an adult care center since last week has been found, authorities said Wednesday.
Police found the body of Jerry Roscoe Cauthen, 74, in a heavily wooded area off of Flint Ridge Road, according to a statement from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Cauthen was believed to have left the Heath Springs Residential Care Center on foot Friday, authorities said. Deputies stated that he suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.
A search involving deputies and a helicopter had been underway since then.
Cauthen’s family was notified and the sheriff’s office is investigating the death, according to the statement.
Further details about the cause of his death were not available.
“We are thankful for the army of volunteers who assisted in the search for Mr. Cauthen,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in the statement. “People selflessly donated their services, horses, ATVs and refreshments.
“This tragedy breaks our hearts, particularly during the holidays,” Faile said. “We will keep this family in our thoughts and prayers and ask our community to do the same.”
