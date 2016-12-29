Clemson project reclaims stories of slaves, Native Americans, others who worked on campus

Flu shot interview with Dr. Teresa Foo with DHEC

Will Muschamp, Gamecocks at Birmingham Bowl pep rally

Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'

Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

1:02