Clemson project reclaims stories of slaves, Native Americans, others who worked on campus

PICKENS COUNTY, SC An English professor is leading a new look at Clemson University’s history.
Call My Name: African Americans in Early Clemson University History is a project led by Professor Rhondda Thomas to reclaim the stories of the Native Americans, slaves and prison laborers who worked the campus before and after Fort Hill Plantation became Clemson College.
Thomas and her student assistants burrow through reams of university and state records in search of these peoples’ stories, with the ultimate goal of creating biographies for as many of them as possible.
“For us, it’s working through these files and using resources like Ancestry.com and the census. Another resource has been the online records for cemeteries,” Thomas explained. “I’ve just been amazed with all of the resources and people interested in ancestry and things like DNA opening up … sometimes people tell me I’m like a private detective because I have all of these clues to piece together.”
Thomas, a native of Spartanburg, came to Clemson as a post-doctoral lecturer in 2007, and a tenure track faculty spot was offered not long after. Her specialty, 19th century African-American literature, dovetailed into the stories of John C. Calhoun, Thomas Green Clemson, Fort Hill and the faceless slaves and laborers who worked the land before and after it became Clemson College in 1889.
Fort Hill, the plantation home owned first by Calhoun and later by Clemson, piqued Thomas’ curiosity during a tour to get her familiar with the campus. Oddly, the presence of slaves there wasn’t mentioned.
“I asked the tour guide why and he said it was too controversial,” Thomas recalled. “After seeing monuments to John C. Calhoun, Strom Thurmond, our founder (Clemson), who was a Confederate officer, how on Earth could mentioning slavery be controversial?
“… I was teaching early American and African American literature that semester, so I decided to use the house as a campus field trip for students,” Thomas continued.
The university’s special collection library has turned out to be a treasure trove of records about the slaves and sharecroppers who worked the land up until it became a college campus, as well as the wage workers who served as cooks, field hands, garbage collectors, groundskeepers and butchers in the first several decades of the college’s existence.
Information about the prison laborers who did much of the construction early on hasn’t been as readily available, but subsequent document hunts through the state’s archives have turned up some compelling stories about the harshness of the post-Reconstruction justice system that evolved in South Carolina during the Jim Crow era.
“Wade Foster, a 13-year-old boy from Spartanburg, stole $6 worth of boys’ clothes and a toy truck from a neighbor’s house … he got six months of hard labor in the state penitentiary for that,” Thomas said. “It should have been a misdemeanor, but they also charged him with breaking and entering because he pushed open a door that had been left ajar. Because of that, they were able to go from a misdemeanor to charging him with felonious theft.”
The work has picked up steam in the last year. There have been grants from Clemson’s first African-American Ph.D recipient, James Bostic Jr., and Provost Bob Jones’ office. The Board of Trustees formed a History Task Force to oversee a reconsideration of the university’s story, with the intention of adding the people Thomas has sought out and more accurately recounting the stories of Benjamin Tillman and others. State historical markers have been placed at the campus sites of the abandoned Native American village along the Seneca River near the university’s athletic district, the unmarked prisoner graves in Woodland Cemetery and the old slave quarters near what is now Lee Hall.
For more information about Call My Name: African Americans in Early Clemson University History, visit https://spark.adobe.com/page/wQoPG/.
