911 call: Rep. Corley beat his wife and threatened to kill himself

Officials released the 911 call made Tuesday stemming from the accusation a South Carolina representative assaulted his wife.
Aiken County Rep. Chris Corley was arrested Tuesday on a domestic violence charge.
The caller said Corley beat his wife and threatened to kill himself. She also mentioned Corley had a gun.
Corley, 36, is accused of punching his wife in the face and pointing a 9mm pistol at her when she accused him of cheating, according to records from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident report stated this happened in front of their two children, ages 2 and 8.
He was released Wednesday on a $20,000 surety bond on the conditions he does not go near his wife, does not contact his wife or any domestic violence shelters and he only travel to his job as an attorney in Augusta, Ga.
Corley, who has a pro-gun voting record, is also barred from having a firearm while out on bond.
Corley faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on first-degree criminal domestic violence charge.
