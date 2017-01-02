Two men arrested for drug trafficking in Best Buy parking lot

Two men have been arrested for trafficking ecstasy and opioid drugs in Rock Hill, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County drug unit.
Andrew Ryan Maupin, 23, and Jonathan Daniel Todaro, 27, both of Rock Hill, have been charged with drug trafficking, Marvin Brown said.
Brown said witnesses called police at 4 p.m. Saturday to report what they thought to be a drug deal in a Best Buy parking lot, Brown said.
Rock Hill police arrived at the scene and after searching the suspects’ car, found more than 100 ecstasy pills, 1,488 Xanax pills and about 6 grams of opioid drugs, Brown said.
He said the two men were charged with trafficking for the opioids and ecstasy.
Police also found a small pistol in the car, Brown said. The two men also were charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Both men are currently being held at the Moss Justice Center in York. Bond was denied.
Check back for more details.
