Two-time (Florence) Biggest Loser going for third shot at title

Mary McLeod, one of last year’s winners of Florence’s Biggest Loser competition, is entering the contest once again looking to defend her title and further her remarkable weight loss.
This will be McLeod’s third year as a Biggest Loser contestant. McLeod took the top prize in both 2014 and 2016, the first in pounds lost and the second in inches lost. Last year, approximately 75 people participated in the competition and in total lost more than 1,100 pounds.
Since her first competition in 2014, McLeod put up winning numbers losing 40 pounds and 11 inches. This year, McLeod is hoping to continue her winning streak and wear the Biggest Loser crown in back-to-back years.
“It’s nice to win,” McLeod said. “I wasn’t expecting that last year. I was kind of shocked.”
Since last year’s contest, McLeod said, she has gained a little bit of weight back but she said that minor setback will only continue to motivate her in this year’s competition.
“I gained back like 16 pounds,” McLeod said. “That’s why I wanted to do it again. I just want to get healthy.”
When McLeod first registered for the inaugural Biggest Loser in 2014, she said, she did it so her cholesterol levels would drop, and it worked. McLeod is hoping for more of the same this year as she sets her sights on losing even more weight.
“I would love to lose 25 pounds,” McLeod said. “I know I need to be 135 to be healthy.”
As a veteran of the Biggest Loser competition, McLeod said her trainer and her team of six women help keep her motivated during the strenuous 10-week program.
“I enjoy being with the girls and my trainer is awesome,” McLeod said. “We all just support each other.”
With just 25 spots left to fill in this year’s contest registration, McLeod encourages anyone looking to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle to join the Biggest Loser program.
“Do it,” McLeod said. “When you’re healthy you just feel good. It’s well worth it.”
For more information about the Biggest Loser competition or to register, visit burnandlearnflorence.com.
25 spots remain in Loser contest
There are just 25 spots remaining on the roster for this year’s Biggest Loser competition, a 10-week workout program for those looking to shed unwanted pounds or just make a healthy lifestyle change.
To secure a place in the competition, interested competitors must sign up before Monday, Jan. 16, by filling out an application form and a registration form and paying a $160 registration fee. The fee includes a 10-week membership to McLeod Health and Fitness Center, training sessions with a certified personal trainer, nutrition counseling and the chance to win more than $1,000 in cash and prizes.
Of the 80 contestant spots, 55 have already been filled. Applications will be accepted until the Jan. 16 deadline or until all 80 slots have been claimed.
The Florence’s Biggest Loser competition is sponsored by the United Way of Florence County’s Burn and Learn Initiative. Rachel Baggett, director of marketing and initiatives for the United Way, said thus far there have been just as many past contestants entering this year’s competition as there are new ones.
“At the beginning it was a lot of repeats, but now it seems like we’re getting a lot of new faces,” Baggett said. “We like when people enjoy it enough so much that they come back again next year. We know we’re doing something right.”
Some familiar faces entering this year's contest include last year's winners Eric Lee and Mary McLeod. Lee was the 2016 winner in weight loss while McLeod was the winner in inches lost. In total, contestants who entered the 2016 competition lost more than 1,351 pounds and 425 inches.
Baggett said she fully expects to get another rush of applications in this coming week as “resolutioners” decide to dive head first into their weight loss and fitness goals. It is first come, first serve when it comes to contestant slots, so Baggett advises those interested in registering to do so sooner rather than later.
“I always have a big surge at the last minute,” Baggett said. “I had ten applications come in just this weekend. Yes there are 25 spots left but they are going to go quick.”
To register for the Biggest Loser competition or for more information about the program, visit burnandlearnflorence.com.
BY JESSICA IMBIMBO
