‘It’s about the history,’ says a Beaufort woman who found a grenade in her yard

0:28 Snow blankets Newberry in 2015 Pause

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:27 Trump supporters arrive early for Fayetteville 'Thank You' rally

11:03 Trump thanks supporters at Fayetteville rally

2:23 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground