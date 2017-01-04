Police used fake FB account to investigate Deontea Mackey, SLED records show

Police used a fake Facebook account to track Deontea Mackey’s movements days before Mackey shot and killed Greenville police officer Allen Jacobs, according to State Law Enforcement Division records obtained by The Greenville News.
The records — spanning nearly 1,000 pages of police reports and hundreds of crime scene photos — detail the chain of events that led to Mackey running from officers that afternoon on March 18 as he left his mother’s house on Chaney Street in the Nicholtown community.
The pursuit ended seconds later when Mackey shot the officer who pursued him — then, police say, he called his mother and shot himself.
Jacobs and his partner had been looking for Mackey on the day of the shooting to investigate suspicions that he had come into possession of a gun, according to a report written by Jacobs’ commanding sergeant, Edward Irick.
Eight days earlier, Irick said members of the Community Response Team and Vice and Narcotics met with the FBI’s Safe Streets gang task force and identified Mackey as a member of the Sex Money Murder Bloods gang in the Greenville area.
The 17-year-old Mackey was on a list of “priority offenders that we suspected to be involved in gangs and who we perceived to be the biggest threat to the community’s safety,” Irick said in the report.
Officers within his unit had also made the arrest that put Mackey behind bars on an armed robbery charge a year earlier, when Mackey was 16, Irick said.
“Because of my unit’s familiarity with Mackey I advised that we would begin looking into his whereabouts and current activity,” he said.
Various police reports indicate that Jacobs’ part in the Mackey investigation dealt with the teen’s past criminal activity. A manila file folder lying on top of Jacobs’ desk contained a criminal history request on Mackey as well as “numerous incident reports listing Mackey as the suspect,” SLED records show.
Those reports as well as Mackey’s arrest record were redacted from the case file SLED released to The News.
In an interview with The News last week, Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller said Mackey had been on the department's radar since the 2015 shooting death of Cobey Smith.
Smith, 16, was shot multiple times on Jan. 25, 2015 on a paved trail near his home on Clark Street in the Heritage apartment community. The case remains unsolved, but Miller said police still believe Mackey has a connection to the case.
Facebook investigation
Jacobs’ partner, Erik Bryant, was able to make contact with Mackey under a fake Facebook account early on in the investigation on March 11, according to Irick.
In a private messaging thread SLED obtained from March 13, Mackey informed Bryant that he was looking to buy a gun — either a .40 caliber or 9mm — because he had been robbed several days earlier while selling marijuana in a Bi-Lo parking lot in Taylors.
Mackey also attempted to buy marijuana from Bryant and asked how much Bryant “let the zips go for.” A zip is an ounce of marijuana.
Bryant responded: “Is u a consumer or u trying to make some $.”
Mackey, under the Facebook name “Tay Mackey,” replied: “Making money. Trying to make money.”
Conversations with Mackey about a gun purchase continued for several days until the messages abruptly stopped the morning of March 16, according to Irick.
In a voluntary statement written about three hours after the shooting, Bryant said he and Jacobs had begun surveillance on Mackey’s home on the day of the shooting because they suspected he had gotten a gun.
The officers had been sitting on his house for about 30 minutes on March 18 when they saw Mackey leave and walk the other way, Bryant said.
“We pulled off in his direction and he began looking back at us and walking through yards on Dime Court,” Bryant said.
This behavior was in contrast to how Mackey acted a few days earlier when the officers stopped and arrested one of his associates in the same unmarked Chevy Impala, records show. Mackey had approached the stop "on his own accord" in that encounter and chatted briefly with the officers, one report said.
Officers this time had to drive around to catch up with Mackey. They pulled up next to him in the parking lot of All Saints Anglican Church on Ackley Street and got out of the car. Bryant and Jacobs both had on bulletproof vests.
Bryant said he was rolling the window down in the car when he heard Jacobs approach Mackey and ask, "Tay, do you have anything illegal on you?"
Mackey paused, then began running with Jacobs in pursuit.
Miller said the officers were doing their jobs by investigating whether or not Mackey had a weapon on him.
"They wanted to talk to him about the weapon postings, and they never got the chance to do that, " Miller said. "In policing, we chase people we think have broken the law, and in very few instances do you wind up with a situation like this."
The gun
Mackey’s mother, Dianna Turner, told SLED that her son seemed fine earlier that afternoon. Turner said she and a friend had been sitting at the table talking to Mackey about changing his cell phone plan before he put on his clothes and walked out the door.
A little while later, at 12:33 p.m., Turner got a call from Mackey saying he had shot an officer and that he was going to have to kill himself before hanging up the phone, according to SLED records.
Turner said Mackey hadn’t been in trouble that she knew of, that he had only gotten out of jail about a month ago and that the police had not been by looking for him.
“To her knowledge, he had never had a gun or carried a knife,” a SLED report said.
Two city officers on the Swamp Rabbit Trail reported hearing a single gunshot moments before they came across Mackey with a "catastrophic head injury." A black Glock model 23 .40 caliber pistol was also found near his body.
Within hours of the shooting, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives initiated an urgent trace on the gun and learned the pistol was sold in 1995 to an Abbeville man who either sold or traded it a few years later, according to a forensics case report.
Meanwhile, SLED agents executed search warrants on Mackey’s residence on Chaney Street. Records show agents seized three boxes of 9mm ammunition found in a shoe box on the floor and a partially empty box of Remington .40 ammo in a bag that belonged to Mackey.
Search warrants were later served on two phone companies for records related to two cell phones found in Mackey’s pockets — an iPhone 4 with a pink case located in his back left pocket and a ZTE with a black case — as well the contents of Mackey’s mother’s phone, records show.
SLED also requested access to three Facebook user accounts, one of which belonged to Trystan Merritt.
Trystan Merritt
Merritt was arrested March 22 and charged with stealing the gun that Mackey used to kill Jacobs, according to warrants issued by SLED.
The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges before a circuit court judge last month and was sentenced under the state's Youthful Offender Act, court records show.
Records show he must serve nine months at Trenton Correctional institution, followed by no more than five years of probation.
In his voluntary statement to SLED, Merritt said he first met Mackey while they were in the Greenville County Detention Center and that they became close.
He told agents the Glock .40 pistol was stolen from his grandparents’ house at a going away party. A couple of days later, Merritt said he picked Mackey up from a house near the Family Dollar off Laurens Road.
“We were riding around just basically catching up talking and we started conversating about jobs,” Merritt said.
Merritt said Mackey had previously asked him to take him to a job interview at Freddy’s on Woodruff Road that day, but they didn’t go to the interview and just ended up hanging out.
Mackey “had marijuana in the book bag he was carrying and wanted to go smoke on Paris Mountain,” Merritt said. “Knowing the cops come up there I told him I had a gun, and that’s when he first found out I had a gun, and I let him see it.”
Merritt said they ended up at his dad’s apartment in Taylors, where he hid the gun in a folded towel in the laundry room. When he went back to the apartment the next day, Merritt said the gun was gone.
“I messaged Tay about it and he denied that he stole it. So I kept messaging him on Facebook and just told him either give me the gun back or the money for how much it was worth. After that, I hadn’t heard from Tay,” he said.
Some time later, Merritt said he saw a picture on Instagram of Mackey pointing the same gun at the camera. The photo was posted after the March 18 shooting, according to Merritt.
“I didn’t know anything about the shooting or crime he was doing,” Merritt said.
