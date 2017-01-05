Orange ‘snow’ expected in Clemson ahead of national champ game

It'll be "snowing" orange in Clemson this week as the Tigers head to their second consecutive national championship game.
Clemson fans are invited to show their spirit by picking up orange snowflakes at the Clemson Chamber of Commerce building or at any of the area Clemson Sports Medicine and Rehab/ATI clinics. The snowflakes are meant to be displayed around town in support of the Tigers.
It's a community effort that started with a comment made by a patient at Clemson Sports Medicine back in 2008. That year the tigers went 7-6 (4-4 ACC) and a patient of Nelson Vasquez at Clemson Sports Medicine, said, "It will snow orange before Clemson wins another national football championship."
Vasquez, with the help of others at Clemson Sports Medicine, are hoping to make the orange snow prediction come true ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Snowflakes can be picked up at any of the locations listed below:
▪ Clemson Chamber of Commerce, 1105 Tiger Blvd.
▪ 10626 Clemson Blvd., Seneca
▪ 500-1 Old Greenville Hwy.
▪ 1019 Tiger Blvd.
