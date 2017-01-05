Accused serial killer’s mom talks, prays with families of his alleged victims

1:51 How you can join Columbia's community gardens Pause

2:07 One more goal, Clemson's Dabo Swinney says

1:46 Residents comment on Beaufort 'mystery company'

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

2:06 OrTre Smith talks USC arrival

2:27 Clemson's Ben Boulware explains Christian Wilkins grab vs. OSU

4:30 Thornwell, Dozier after win at Georgia

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

6:11 Frank Martin reacts after road win vs. Georgia