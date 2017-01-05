Missing teens possibly spotted in SC; girl may have dyed hair

Two missing teens may have been spotted in South Carolina near the North Carolina border Wednesday, and one of the teens may have altered her appearance, officials reported.
Detectives in North Carolina received information from a witness that Macayla Wallace, 14, and River Boyd, 15, may have been on foot on the southbound on-ramp of Interstate 95 in Hamer about 12:25 p.m. A witness told officials they were holding a sign stating the two were trying to travel to Florida. The girl believed to be Macayla was wearing a black hoodie.
Macayla originally had blonde hair, but deputies with the Brunsick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina believe she may have died her hair dark red.
Macayla and River were seen leaving South Brunswick High School in Southport, N.C., around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The two, who are believed to be in a relationship, left in a silver 2011 Honda Civic with an NC tag “BBY-4237” driven by River.
Macayla is described as being 5-feet 5-inches tall with blue eyes and weighing about 140 pounds.
River is 5-feet 10-inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, white shoes and carrying a black, red and green backpack.
Anyone with information about the teens’ whereabouts can contact Brunswick County Detective McCaffity at (910) 363-6555 or call 911.
