Sanford hails block on seismic surveys in Atlantic Ocean

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1 Pause

1:17 Beaufort business owner stops and sees 'Two guys just wailing on the officer'

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

2:07 One more goal, Clemson's Dabo Swinney says

2:20 Jennifer Pinckney's 911 call from Mother Emanuel AME

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem