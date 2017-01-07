Man arrested after throwing knife at woman at Rock Hill bar, police say

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1 Pause

2:20 Jennifer Pinckney's 911 call from Mother Emanuel AME

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

2:37 Highlights and reaction from Gray Collegiate's win over Keenan

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

0:41 Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow is confident

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

2:39 Coach Staley previews weekend game against Florida

1:13 USC commit spotlight: Damani Staley transitions to linebacker