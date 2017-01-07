Cherokee County moves forward with plans for new VA home

Plans are moving forward in Cherokee County for a new $41 million, 108-bed nursing facility for Upstate veterans.
Cherokee County Council on Tuesday agreed to look further into the purchase of up to 82 acres of land along Providence Road with frontage on Interstate 85.
The Veterans Administration has said it needs 35 acres for the facility, which would employ up to 200 people, according to County Administrator Holland Belue.
Belue said the county is considering four tracts to see which ones are most suitable for the facility. The eventual site chosen will need to be approved by the state, he said.
The county has estimated it will cost between $490,000 to $600,000 for the property, which will be donated to the VA. The VA will have up to eight years to develop the site or the ownership will revert to the county, he said.
Belue said the benefits of having a VA nursing home in Cherokee are many.
“It provides a location in the Upstate for veterans to have skilled nursing care — something not now offered in our region,” he said. “It will have close proximity to Cherokee residents. And also the job creation.”
He said the county is in the “due diligence” phase of researching the property, and that it may be more than two months before a final decision to buy the land is made.
Comments