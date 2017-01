Man rescued from balcony in Hilton Head Island condo fire

2:04 Watch: Clemson fans welcome Tigers to national championship media day Pause

1:09 Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'This is where we wanted to be'

1:35 A walk-on? No, Dabo says he was a 'crawl-on' at Alabama

2:01 SC man, nephew share Clemson football championship experience

1:26 State health departments have trouble competing with private sector

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

0:47 Wolford hired? What Muschamp sought in new O-line coach

0:52 Alabama's Nick Saban says Clemson is one of the best programs in country

0:46 Watch: Clemson Media Day in 40 seconds